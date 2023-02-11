Trojans Fall to Washington Academy Friday 49-45 [STATS]

Trojans Fall to Washington Academy Friday 49-45 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Trojans fell to Washington Academy 49-45 on the final day of the 2022-23 regular season in East Machias, Friday, February 10th, despite draining 11 3-pointers in the game.

MDI led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter. After a low scoring quarter, the teams exploded in the 2nd Quarter, with Washington Academy outscoring MDI 23-20 to cut the Trojan's lead to just 1 point 29-28. The teams were tied at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 35-35.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 19 points and 5 3-pointers. Kadin Reed had 10 points with 2 3's and Cal Hodgdon had 9 points with 3 3's. Evan Ankrom had a 3 -pointer. MDI only took 4 free throw shots, and were 2-4.

Washington Academy was led by Brandon Porter with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Max Cates had 11 points, with 3 3-pointers. The Raiders were 13-21 from the free throw line.

MDI finishes the regular season 12th, with a 5-13 record. They will have a prelim game at Foxcroft Academy the 5th seed, likely on Wednesday, February 15th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Washington Academy finishes the regular season 8th with a 8-10 record and will host the 9th seeded Mt. View Mustangs in a prelim game

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys92061045
Washington Academy  Boys52371449

 

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau1925--
Kadin Reed101224
Joey Wellman-Clouse0----
Cal Hodgdon9-3--
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh42---
Ethan Sosa0----
Evan Ankrom3-1--
Alex Gray0----
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4551124

Washington Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Clay Crosman93-36
Colby Moholland0----
Gabe Leighton51-34
Harley Ingrish0----
Carter Wannemacher0----
Donavan Marzoll41-22
Braedyn Thatcher0----
Max Cates1113--
Michael Taylor0----
Brandon Porter134123
Ben Hennessey0----
Ben Griffen72-36
TEAM0----
TOTALS491241321
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket