Truth Or Throck – Current Celtics Against UMaine

In our weekly check in with Tim Throckmorton, we discussed some high school sports and our question of the day, but we also looked in to the NBA Finals.

There are three stories presented by Throck, two of them are true and one of them is false, Gary from Shirley called in to see if he could sniff out the one made up entirely by Tim Throckmorton.

Tim has stories of three current members of the Boston Celtics playing against the UMaine men's basketball team and how they fared against the Black Bears.

Can you figure out which two stories are true and which one is false?

They range from 2016 when UMaine traveled to North Carolina to play Duke and freshman Jayson Tatum, and 2009 when the Black Bears were in Storrs, Connecticut to take on the UConn Huskies led by Kemba Walker, and to 2010 when the Black Bears laced up the sneakers against Brad Wannamaker in another game against a then member of the Big East Conference.

Tim also adds some details and stats to those games, just suffice it to say, Kemba's recent struggles may have started when he was defended by the Black Bears. Was Tatum hurt against the Bears and did Wannamaker and former Black Bear Troy Barnies go back and forth all night long?

Every Wednesday morning Tim Throckmorton joins us with his topical quiz, you can join us at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to see if you can figure out what is true and what is Throck.

