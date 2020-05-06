Truth or Throck For May 6th

This week on Truth or Throck it appears Tim Throckmorton has a spy inside Wayne Harvey's house. All of the topics are about things Wayne has done during this quarantine shutdown.

They range from finding marshmallows, freeze dried underwear, and a head wound that probably led to a concussion.

Can you figure out which two are true and which one was created to throw your off the topic by Throck?

Play our game of Truth or Throck. Craig from Lincoln tried his hand on the air, was he right? Find out here.