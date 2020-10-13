Tuesday 10-13 Headlines and Highlights

Wayne, Kevin and Jeff recap the headlines from around the world of sports and get your Tuesday started with all you need to know.

The Patriots are not going to be allowed in to the practice facility until tomorrow at the earliest to begin their preparations for Denver Sunday at 1pm and New England didn't have any positive COVID-19 test results Monday morning.

In the Monday Night Football game, The Saints and Chargers went to Overtime after New Orleans scored in the final minute of regulation to tie the game, and then the Saints won it on a Will Lutz field goal, 30-27 the final.

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

The Atlanta Braves took the opening game of the National League Championship series beating the Dodgers 5-1.

NHL Free Agency continued yesterday and no more deals announced for the Bruins, but some of the desired targets of Boston fans decided to play elsewhere.

The Head Coach at the University of Florida, Dan Mullen, said he wants a full crowd of 90 thousand fans at their game this weekend against LSU.

The NBA Draft is tentatively slated for November 18th, and the league released a memo to teams lifting many of the restrictions put in place for evaluations, and will now allow in person interviews and workouts.

The Lakers announced yesterday they are going to hold off on any type of public celebration of their 17th NBA championship because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.