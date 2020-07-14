Tuesday Headlines And Highlights For July 14th, 2020

Get caught up with all you need to know from around the world, and start your day the right way On The Morning Line with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

We let you know about the decision of the Patriot League, and what other leagues like the SEC are considering, and how much it could cost other schools like Iowa State.

The NFL is still talking about protocols for starting their season and how to get things going, and should there be a new required piece of equipment for all players.

The reigning WNBA MVP said she had her request to sit out the season for medical reasons denied, we'll explain those details.

We give you some of the NBA COVID-19 testing information and who the latest players to test positive are, and what happened for a couple of players who broke through the bubble.

The PGA Tour has figured out what they will do regarding fans for the rest of the season, and a group trying to buy the New York Mets has gained some Hall-of-Fame and All-Star support we have those details.

The NWSL wrapped up their pool play round and have set the field for the 8 team knockout round in Utah, we have those details plus some notes regarding US Men's National Team players and their professional teams in Europe.

And of course Jeff Hoak updates us on all of the baseball scores from the CPBL, NPB, and KBO.