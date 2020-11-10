Tuesday Morning 11-10-20 Headlines & Highlights

There are headlines at the local high school level, college sports, and in professional sports too, get caught up with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

Tomorrow and Saturday were the scheduled date for the 2020 state cross country championship meets, but those races were cancelled yesterday by the MPA.

The New England Patriots snapped their four game losing streak by coming from behind to beat the New York Jets on a last second 51 yard Nick Folk Field Goal 30-27.

The Patriots are now 3-5 while the Jets are off to a franchise worst 0-9 start.

New England hosts Baltimore Sunday, the Jets have a bye in week 10.

The Patriots will not have fans at Gillette Stadium for the rest of this year, the team announced yesterday an executive order by the Governor of Massachusetts prohibits large-capacity venues from being open to the public.

The NBA and The Players Union finalized more details on their way to restarting the NBA Season December 22nd. Yesterday the two sides announced the reached a deal to start free agency November 20th at 6pm – which is two days after the NBA Draft, the salary cap and luxury tax threshold will stay the same as it was last year.

The MLB Postseason awards are coming out, yesterday the top rookies in each league were named.

• National League Rookie of the Year : Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers reliever

• American League Rookie of the Year : Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners centerfielder

The Hockey East Conference is reportedly starting their season Friday November 20th, but at this point no schedule is published or released.

Rochester Institute of Technology – RIT – announced yesterday they are cancelling all winter sports, and that includes hockey which are the only Division 1 sports at the school.