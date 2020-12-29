Tuesday Morning (12-29-20) Headlines & Highlights

The trip through the headlines went to the Monday Night Football Game, the Celtics at Indiana, and some more baseball hot stove. Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff cover it all for you.

For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots were swept in a season series by a division opponent after Buffalo blew out the Pats out of Gillette Stadium last night 38-9. The loss drops the Patriots to 6-and-9 this season.

New England 6-9 host 2-13 Jets Sunday at 1pm and the Jets will not have RB Frank Gore who is out with a “lung contusion” and will miss the game ending his 16th season in the NFL.

The Boston Celtics play the second game of their two at Indiana tonight. The Pacers beat Boston Sunday by 1 point, yesterday was an off day, and they play again tonight at 7. The pregame show starts at 6:30 here on 92.9 The Ticket.

The San Diego Padres continue to be busy building a stronger roster for the 2021 season. Yesterday the Padres signed 25 year old infielder Ha-seong Kim of the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes. Reports indicate the Padres are also nearing a deal with the Cubs to bring starting pitcher Yu Darvish to San Diego.

38 year old Henrik Lundqvist signed a one year deal with the Washington Capitals during the off-season, and then announced earlier this month he will miss the season because of a heart issue.

Yesterday it was revealed he is having an "aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement."

New England Revolution veteran midfielder Lee Nguyen is leaving the Revs and will play next season in Vietnam's V.League 1 for Ho Chi Minh City.

