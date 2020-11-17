Tuesday Morning Headlines & Highlights 11-17-20

We make our way through some NBA Trades, Monday Night Football, and more sports headlines on The Morning Line with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

The NBA Draft is tomorrow night, but a lot of roster changes started happening yesterday as the trade season hit high gear, Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Robert Covington, Eric Bledsoe, Bogdan Bogdanovic are all on the move, we have the updates on all the deals.

In Monday Night Football it was a battle in the NFC North, and the Minnesota Vikings won their third straight game as they picked up the 19-13 win against the Bears in Chicago. It is the fourth straight loss for the Bears dropping them to 5-5, as the Vikes improve to 4-and-5.

The results came back for the pain that made Saints Quarterback Drew Brees sit out the second half of Sunday’s win against San Francisco. Brees has 5 fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

The college basketball season is scheduled to start around the country one week from Tomorrow, the UMaine men open up in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun against Virginia, as teams try to build toward one of the 68 spots in March Madness. According to reports the NCAA is in talks with Indianapolis and the areas around Indy to bring the entire NCAA Men’s basketball field to one city, for every round.

The Miami Marlins introduced their new general manager yesterday, and the first ever female general manager in the history of Major League Baseball. Kim Ng was hired by the Marlins Friday.

We cover those stories and more as we get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.