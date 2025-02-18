Tuesday’s High School Basketball Tournament Games on 92.9 The Ticket

After 8-game sessions on Saturday, and Monday, Tuesday will seem like a half-day! The Class C Girls and Boys Quarterfinals wrap up today at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Here are the games that will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

4 p.m. Girls #4 Mount View vs. #5 Calais

5:30 p.m. Girls #1 Penobscot Valley vs. #8 Central

7 p.m. Boys #4 Hodgdon vs. #5 Fort Kent

8:30 p.m. Boys #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #9 Mount View

The games will be broadcast online on 92.9 Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Reminder- With 92.9 The Ticket broadcasting the Class A Boy's semifinals, Wednesday evening, February 19th from Augusta our sister station WDEA AM will be broadcasting the Class B North Boys semifinals

7 p.m. #3 Orono vs. #7 Old Town

8:30 p.m. #1 Caribou vs. #4 MDI

Those games will be on-air at WDEA AM 1370, online at WDEA Internet Radio, on their free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

