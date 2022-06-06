Tyler Hellum Throws No-Hitter as #2 Ellsworth Beats #15 Caribou 15-0

Ellsworth Senior Tyler Hellum tossed a no-hitter on Monday afternoon, June 6th as the #2 Ellsworth Eagles defeated the #15 Caribou Vikings 15-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled playoff game at Ellsworth High School.

Hellum struck out 11. She walked 1 batter and 1 batter reached on an error. She struck out 2 batters in every inning and struck out the side in the 5th inning to end the game.

Ellsworth sent 12 batters to the plate in the 3rd inning, scoring 8 runs. They also sent 9 batters to the plate in the 4th inning, when they scored 5 runs.

Ellsworth is now 13-4. The Eagles will host the winner of the #7 Cony - #10 John Bapst Round of 16 Game in the Quarterfinals on either Wednesday, June 8th or Thursday, June 9th.

Caribou's season comes to an end with a record of 0-17