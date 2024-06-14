UMaine Announces 2024 Field Hockey Schedule
The University of Maine released their 2024 Field Hockey Schedule
You can check back for during the season for recaps on our website and photos when possible!
- Sunday August 25th - Exhibition Game against UNH at Providence 1 p.m.
- Friday August 30th at Northwestern University TBA
- Saturday August 31st vs. University of Massachusetts at Northwestern TBA
- Monday September 2nd at Indiana University TBA
- Friday September 6th vs. Hofstra University 3 p.m.
- Sunday September 8th vs. Central Michigan University 1 p.m.
- Friday, September 13th at. Boston College 5 p.m.
- Sunday September 15th at Boston University TBA
- Saturday September 21st vs. Merrimack College 1 p.m.
- Sunday September 22nd vs. Stonehill College 1 p.m.
- Friday September 27th vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.
- Sunday September 29th at Fairfield University TBS
- Sunday October 6th vs. UC Davis 1 p.m.
- Friday October 11th at UMass Lowell TBS
- Sunday October 13th vs. Holy Cross 12 Noon
- Friday October 18th at Bryant University TBA
- Sunday October 20th at Northeastern University TBA
- Friday October 25th vs. University at Albany 3 p.m.
- Friday November 1st vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.
Get our free mobile app