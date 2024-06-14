UMaine Announces 2024 Field Hockey Schedule

The University of Maine released their 2024 Field Hockey Schedule

You can check back for during the season for recaps on our website and photos when possible!

Sunday August 25th - Exhibition Game against UNH at Providence 1 p.m.

Friday August 30th at Northwestern University TBA

Saturday August 31st vs. University of Massachusetts at Northwestern TBA

Monday September 2nd at Indiana University TBA

Friday September 6th vs. Hofstra University 3 p.m.

Sunday September 8th vs. Central Michigan University 1 p.m.

Friday, September 13th at. Boston College 5 p.m.

Sunday September 15th at Boston University TBA

Saturday September 21st vs. Merrimack College 1 p.m.

Sunday September 22nd vs. Stonehill College 1 p.m.

Friday September 27th vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Sunday September 29th at Fairfield University TBS

Sunday October 6th vs. UC Davis 1 p.m.

Friday October 11th at UMass Lowell TBS

Sunday October 13th vs. Holy Cross 12 Noon

Friday October 18th at Bryant University TBA

Sunday October 20th at Northeastern University TBA

Friday October 25th vs. University at Albany 3 p.m.

Friday November 1st vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.