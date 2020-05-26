UMaine Football Is Exploring All The Return Options

Normally when talking about the return game UMaine Football Coach Nick Charlton would be discussing his special teams unit, but in this era he's discussing the ways the University, the Conference, and the NCAA are considering in an effort to bring student-athletes back to campus.

What is the latest? Can the team start their voluntary on campus programs June first? Are the Black Bears trailing behind other teams in the CAA or FCS? We talked about all of that and more with Coach Charlton.

We also brought up some of his insight in to Disney/Pixar movies and what is being watched at his house during this quarantine.