UMaine Men Fall to Central Connecticut State 64-56 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Men never led in the game on Tuesday, November 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center, falling to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 64-56. It was Central Connecticut's 1st win of the season.

Maine trailed 31-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine didn't shoot well on the night. They were 6-20 (30%) from the field in the 1st Half, before heating up a little in the 2nd Half, shooting 11-23 (47.8%). Overall they were 17-43 (39.5%) From beyond the 3-point arc they were only 2-14. They did manage to get to the free throw line, and took advantage, going 20-26

Maine was led by Stephane Ingo with 14 points, which was a game high. He and Vukasin Masic led the team with 6 rebounds.

The Blue Devils had 3 players in double figures. Tre Mitchell had 12 points. Davonte Sweatman had 11 points and Nigel Scantlebury and Jayden Brown each had 10 points. Andre Snoddy was the top rebounder for Central Connecticut State with 6 rebounds.

The Blue Devils shot 45.1% (23-51) from the field. They were 5-18 (27.8%) from beyond the 3-point line and 13-16 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 2-3.

The Black Bears head out the road for their next 3 games. They play in Peoria, Illinois on Saturday, November 27th at 3 p.m. against Bradley. They on Saturday, December 4th they play in New York against Columbia and finally on Saturday, December 11th at Quinnipiac before returning home to play the University of New England on Saturday, December 18th.

The game on Saturday, November 27th will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game, thanks to Walter Churchill.