UMaine Men Fall to UMass Lowell 72-70

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the UMass Lowell River Hawks 72-70 in Massachusetts, Thursday night, January 5th as they opened America East Conference play.

The Black Bears were down 9 points at the end of the 1st Half, 38-29. They outscored UMass Lowell in the 2nd Half, 41-34 but couldn't quite make up the deficit. The Black Bears got within 1 point twice in the 2nd Half.

Maine had 4 players in double figures. Gedi Juozapaitis led the way with 18 points. Kellen Tynes had 12 points. Jaden Clayton had 11 points. Peter Filipovity had a double-double with 10 points while ripping down 10 rebounds.

Maine was 25-57 from the field shooting 43.9 percent. The Black Bears were 7-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13-17 from the free throw line. Maine had 12 turnovers in the game.

UMass Lowell had 3 players in double figures. Everette Hammond had 20 points. Ayinde Hikim and Connor Withers each had 15 points.

The River Hawks shot 48.0 percent going 24-50 from the field. They were 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-24 from the free throw line. They had 15 turnovers.

Maine is now 6-8 overall and 0-1 in America East. The Black Bears return to the hardcourt on Sunday, January 8th when they host the New Jersey Institute of Technology at 2 p.m. The game will be played at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus. If you can't be there you can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell is 14-2 overall and 2-0 in America East.