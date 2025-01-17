UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats NJIT 57-44

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team beat NJIT 57-44 on the road Thursday, morning, January 16th. The win was the Black Bear's 3rd win-in-a-row.

NJIT outscored Maine 26-23 in the 1st Half, but the 2nd Half belonged to the Black Bears, as Maine outscored the Highlanders 34-18.

Maine was led by AJ Lopez with 18 points. Kellen Tynes had 12 points.Killian Gribben was the leading rebounder for Maine, with 8 boards.

Maine was 22-51 from the field, shooting 43.1 percent. They were 5-16 from the free throw line and just 8-15 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded NJIT 36-31 and turned the ball over 14 times, while NJIT turned the ball over 15 times.

NJIT was le by Sebastian Robinson with 15 points, while Tariq Francis had 11 points. Tim Moore had a double-double for NJIT with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

NJIT is now 3-15 overall and 0-3 in America East. Maine is 11-8 overall and 3-1 in America East.

Maine will play at the University of Maine Baltimore College (UMBC) on Saturday, January 18th. The game tipsoff at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 12 :30 p.m.