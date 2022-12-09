UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats UMaine Augusta 103-67 Stopping 3-game Skid

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team beat UMaine Augusta 103-67 at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium in Orono, Thursday night, snapping their 3-game losing streak.

The Black Bears led 48-33 at the Half. They outrebounded The Moose 48-31 and turned the ball over only 9 times, compared to UMaine Augusta's 16 turnovers.

UMaine had 5 players in double-figures. Peter Filipovity led the way with 16 points, recording a double-double as he also ripped down 10 rebounds. Jaden Claton and Gedi Juozapaitis each had 14 points. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points and Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points. All total 12 different Black Bears scored on the night.

Maine shot 40.75 percent (40-75) from the field and were 6-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 17-24 from the free throw line.

The Moose were led by Fraser MacDonald and Elijah Smith, each of whom had 17 points. They shot 41.3 percent (26-63) from the field and were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-15 from the free throw line.

UMaine improves to 5-4 overall while UMaine- Augusta slips to 0-4

The Black Bears go on the road for the next 3 games. They play at Merrimack College Sunday, December 11th at 1 p.m. and then at the University of Akron on Monday December 19th at 7 p.m. They play at Ohio State University on Wednesday, December 21st. They finally return home after Christmas, to host Harvard on Wednesday, December 28th at 7 p.m. That game will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor