UMaine Men’s Basketball Falls to PAC-12 Colorado 90-46

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team flew half way across the country Saturday, to take on the University of Colorado Monday night. The Buffaloes defeated the Black Bears 90-46.

Colorado jumped out to a 46-29 lead at the Half before coasting to the win, outscoring Maine 44-17 in the 2nd Half.

Maine played without Stephane Ingo who was in street clothes on the bench.

Maine was led by Vukasin Masic with 11 points and Chris Efretuei who finished with 10 points. Efretuei was the leading rebounder for Maine, pulling down 6 boards.

Colorado had 3 players in double figures. Keeshawn Barthelemy had a game high 22 points, Jabari Walker had 15 points and Nique Clifford had 10 points.

Maine was 5-21 (23.8%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 16-49 (32.7%) from the field. The Black Bears were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Colorado was 7-14 (50.0%) from beyond the 3-point arc and a sizzling 31-57 (54.4%) from the field. The Buffaloes were 21-30 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 1-2. They return home to the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, November 19th at 7 p.m. to take on UMaine-Fort Kent.

Colorado begins the season 3-0