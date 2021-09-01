UMaine Men’s Basketball Releases America East Schedule
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team released their America East Schedule. All games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket unless the game conflicts with a Women's Basketball game when the Men's game will go on our sister station AM 1370 WDEA.
The non-conference schedule has yet to be released. Times are still to be determined.
- Sunday January 2 Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Wednesday January 5 Maine vs. Hartford
- Saturday January 8 Maine at Stony Brook
- Wednesday January 12 Maine at New Hampshire
- Sunday January 16 Maine vs. Binghamton
- Wednesday January 19 Maine vs. UMass Lowell
- Saturday January 22 Maine vs. University of Maine Baltimore College
- Tuesday January 25 Maine vs. New Hampshire
- Saturday January 29 Maine at Vermont
- Wednesday February 2 Maine v. UMass Lowell
- Saturday February 5 Maine vs. Binghamton
- Wednesday February 9 Maine at Albany
- Sunday February 13 Maine vs. Stony Brook
- Wednesday February 16 Maine at Hartford
- Sunday February 20 Maine vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Wednesday February 23 Maine vs. Albany
- Saturday February 26 Maine at University of Maine Baltimore College
- Tuesday March 1 Maine at Vermont