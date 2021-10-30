UMaine Men’s Hockey Falls to Northeastern Friday Night 5-0

The Maine Black Bears Hockey Team fell to Northeastern Friday night, October 29th 5-0 in Boston.

Northeastern took a early 1-0 lead with 7:25 gone when Jack Hughes scored, assisted by Jereme Bucheler and Riley Hughes. The Huskies peppered Maine goalie Matthew Thiessen in the 1st period, who had 16 saves.

In the 2nd period, the Huskies added 2 goals to make it 3-0. Jordan Harris scored with 11:50 gone, assisted by Sam Colangelo and Tommy Miller.

It was 3-0 a little over 3 minutes later, when Matt Demelis scored with 14:47 elapsed, assisted by Jordan Harris and Ty Jackson.

The Huskies added 2 more goals in the 3rd period. Riley Hughes scored unassisted with 4:48 gone. 1 minute later Sam Colangelo found the back of the night, ssisted by Harris and Miller.

Maine's Matthew Thiessen had 37 saves in net, while Devon Levi turned away 32 shots for Northeastern.

Maine continued their disciplined approach on the ice, only being whistled for 2 penalties. Northeastern was 0-2 on the power play with 6 shots, while Maine was 0-3 with 3 shots.

Maine is now 0-4-1 overall and 0-1-1 in Hockey East.

Maine will take on Northeastern, Saturday night, October 30 at 7 p.m.