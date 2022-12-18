UMaine Women Fall to Harvard Sunday Afternoon 84-56

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to the Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball Team 84-56 in Boston on Sunday afternoon, December 18th.

Harvard raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Harvard led 59-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears turned the ball over 21 times with Harvard scoring 26 points off of Maine turnovers.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Abbe Laurence returned from injury, playing 16 minutes, ending up with 5 points.

Harvard was led by McKenzie Forbes who had a game-high 23 points. Harmoni Turner had 18 points and Elena Rodriguez had 13 points.

Maine was 22-53 from the field (41.5%) and 8-22 (36.4%) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Harvard was 34-64 from the field (53.1%) and 6-17 (35.3%) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Harvard is now 6-5. Maine falls to 4-8.

Maine has 1 more non-conference game when they play at Milwaukee on Thursday, December 22nd at 8 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 7:30 p.m. Maine then opens the America East Conference games with a game at Bryant University on Thursday, December 29th at 1 p.m. Maine returns to The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 4th against America East rival UMass-Lowell at 7 p.m.