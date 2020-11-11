UMaine Women’s Basketball Picked To Win AE Title

The America East preseason poll and All-Conference teams were released for women’s basketball yesterday, and the UMaine Black Bears were well represented with 3 preseason All-Conference picks, and picked by coaches to win the league.

• This is the third straight year Maine is picked to win the America East Title

• Maine received 6 first place votes, and Stony Brook was given 4, and the Bears are just 2 points in front of Stony Brook in the preseason poll

o UMass-Lowell 3rd, Albany 4th

• 15 players who have earned All-Conference, All-Defensive or All-Rookie honors in previous years will be in the league this season.

• Blanca Milan, Dor Saar, and Maeve Carroll are all picked on the preseason all-conference first team.

o Kharis Idom – UMass-Lowell / India Pagan – Stony Brook are the other two All Conference Preseason Selections

o Carroll was 2nd team all-conference last year with 11 double doubles and career high averages in points (12.4) and rebounds (8.2)

o Saar is 5th on the all-time UMaine Assists list with 411, had a career high points average last year at 12.2 – 2nd team all-conference last year

o Millan played 6 games last year before her injury, third time she’s been picked for the preseason all-conference team

We talked about the preseason poll with UMaine Women's Basketball Coach Amy Vachon on The Morning Line.