UMaine Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

The University of Maiine Women's Basketball Team released their non-conference schedule on Monday, August 1st and it's a challenging one! The Black Bears will be playing 13 non-conference opponents, 8 away and 5 at their new home, The Pit in the Memorial Gym, on campus in Orono.

Head Coach Amy Vachon told goblackbears.com

"This year's non-conference schedule is once again extremely challenging. Among our opponents are six teams who qualified for postseason play in 2021-2022. Playing tough teams in the non-conference will undoubtedly prepare us for our America East schedule in 2023. I am excited to see how our team responds to the challenges that we will see this November and December. "

The University of Maine will play all their home games at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium. They feature incoming freshman, and Miss Maine Basketball Jaycie Christopher, the Skowhegan graduate who transferred to Maine from Boston University over the summer.

You can hear all the UMaine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket!

Here is the non-conference schedule. The America East conference schedule for games after Christmas into March will be announced at a later date.

Monday November 7 at James Madison

Monday November 14 at University of Massachusetts

Saturday November 19 vs. Yale 6 p.m.

Monday November 21 vs. Northeastern 7 p.m.

Friday November 25 at University of Kansas (game played at Moraga, California)

Saturday November 26 at Niagara University (game played at Moraga, California)

Monday November 28 at Gonzaga University

Friday December 2 vs. Princeton University 7 p.m.

Sunday December 4 at University of Rhode Island

Thursday December 8 vs. Fordham University 7 p.m.

Sunday December 11 vs. Army 1 p.m.

Sunday December 18 at Harvard

Thursday December 22 at Milwaukee

Get our free mobile app