UMaine Women’s Basketball Team Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team announced their non-conference schedule for games November 4th - December 29th.

The Black Bears will begin the season at home on November 4th against La Salle University on Monday November 4th and then follow that with a game against the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 10th.

The Black Bears will then have a home game against Harvard on Sunday November 17th, and then Quinnipiac University on November 24th. The final home game of 2024 will be on Saturday, December 21st against Bates College

Here is the non-conference schedule

Monday November 4th vs. La Salle University

Sunday November 10th vs. University of Pennsylvania

Thursday November 14th at University of Rhode Island

Sunday November 17th vs. Harvard

Thursday November 21st at Boston University

Sunday November 24th vs. Quinnipiac University

Tuesday November 26th at Stonehill College

Sunday December 1st at Indiana University

Wednesday December 4th at Purdue University

Monday December 9th at St. Joseph's University

Saturday December 21st vs. Bates College

Saturday December 28th at Coppin State University (Game at Fairleigh Dickinson University)

Sunday December 29th at Fairleigh Dickinson University

You can listen to the UMaine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket.