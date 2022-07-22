UMaine Women&#8217;s Basketball to Play All Home Games at The Pit

UMaine Women’s Basketball to Play All Home Games at The Pit

March 5, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team will play all home games in the 2022-23 season at "The Pit" at Memorial Gymnasium on the University of Maine Campus in Orono.

According to GoBlackBears.com Coach Amy Vachon said

"It is extremely important that we put our players in the best situations to be successful.Playing every home game in the same facility, in contrast to playing in multiple venues, gives our team the best chance to be successful. As we make the move to play our games in The Pit, we look forward to the incredible atmosphere and big crowds that will come and cheer us on, giving us the competitive advantage to vie for a trip to the NCAA Tournament."

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team will continue to play as many home games as possible at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, pending the schedule and availability.

You can listen to the UMaine Women's and Men's games on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Categories: Maine Basketball, Maine Mens Basketball, Maine Womens Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top