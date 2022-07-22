UMaine Women’s Basketball to Play All Home Games at The Pit

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team will play all home games in the 2022-23 season at "The Pit" at Memorial Gymnasium on the University of Maine Campus in Orono.

According to GoBlackBears.com Coach Amy Vachon said

"It is extremely important that we put our players in the best situations to be successful.Playing every home game in the same facility, in contrast to playing in multiple venues, gives our team the best chance to be successful. As we make the move to play our games in The Pit, we look forward to the incredible atmosphere and big crowds that will come and cheer us on, giving us the competitive advantage to vie for a trip to the NCAA Tournament."

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team will continue to play as many home games as possible at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, pending the schedule and availability.

You can listen to the UMaine Women's and Men's games on 92.9 The Ticket.

