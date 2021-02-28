UMaine Women’s Hockey Advances to Semifinals – Beat UVM 3-1 in Quarterfinals

The University of Maine Women's Hockey beat the University of Vermont, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, February 28th in Burlington, Vermont in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, and will advance to the semifinals.

Maine got on the board 1st with 7:39 elapsed in the 1st Period as Ida Kuoppola scored, assisted by Elise Morphy.

The score remained 1-0 UMaine until early in the 3rd Period when Corinne McCool scored, assisted by Val Caldwell and Sini Karjalainen at the 2:28 mark.

UMaine scored what would ultimately be the game winning goal at the 12:43 mark, when Kuoppola scored her 2nd goal of the afternoon.

UMaine added an insurance goal with just 2 minutes remaining (18:00) when Celine Tedenby lit the lamp, assisted by Ida Press

UMaine's Loryn Porter finished with 33 saves on the afternoon while Blanka Skodova finished with 16 saves.

UMaine, now 8-8-1 will find out who their semifinal opponent is on Tuesday, March 1st. UVM finishes the season at 6-5-0