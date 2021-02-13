UMaine Women’s Hockey Beats Merrimack 2-1

The University of Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Merrimack College 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, February 13th in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead early in the 1st Period, when Rachel Enzler scored on a power play goal with 3:05 elapsed.

The score stay that way until late in the 2nd Period, when Merrimack tied it at 1-1 with 1:40 remaining in the Period (18:20) on a goal by Ally Qualley.

Maine scored the game winner, on a goal by Ida Kuoppala at the 13:37 mark in the 3rd Period.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play while Merrimack was 0-2.

Loryn Porter picked up the win between the pipes for the Black Bears, stopping 23 of 24 shots.

Emma Gorski was in net for Merrimack, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

Maine is now 6-7 and will play Merrimack on Sunday afternoon, February 14th at 2 p.m.