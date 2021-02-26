UMaine Women’s Hockey Off To HEA Quarters

Head Coach Richard Reichenbach joined The Morning Line Friday to preview the Black Bears game at Vermont.

It's only a one game matchup between Maine at the Catamounts, with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

In the past the quarterfinals were a best of three series, so if Maine is going to advance and continue on, they have to play well out of the gate.

Having spent the entire season on the road may help the Bears in this situation, and the fact Loryn Porter has been such a big factor in net will help Maine too.

We talk about it all with coach Reichenbach and get an idea of what has to go right for Maine to move to the semifinals.