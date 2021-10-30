UMaine Women’s Hockey Picks Up 1st Hockey East Win Beating Holy Cross 4-2

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team picked up their 1st Hockey East victory of the season, beating Holy Cross 4-2 on the road on Friday, October 29

Holy Cross took the early lead, when Milie Sirum scored with 11:20 elapsed in the 1st period. Holy Cross led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period, Maine took a 2-1 lead. The Black Bears tied the score with 3:56 gone, when Ali Beltz scored assisted by Ally Johnson and Ida Kuoppala. UMaine took the lead with 3:33 remaining in the 2nd period with a goal by Courtney Colarullo, assisted by Morgan Trimper and Kuoppala.

Maine made it 3-1 with 3:24 gone in the 3rd period, on a goal by Alyssa Wruble, assisted by Ella Maclean and Celine Tedenby.

Holy Cross made it a 1-goal game, 3-2, scoring with 2:29 remaining, When Darci Johal scored, assisted by Lilly Feeney and Grace Johnson.

UMaine put the game away with 12 seconds left, scoring a power play goal. The goal was scored by Ally Johnson, assisted by Ali Beltz.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play with 7 shots, while Holy Cross was 0-3 with 4 shots.

Loryn Porter had 32 saves in net for the Black Bears while Jada Brenon turned away 27 shots for Holy Cross.

UMaine is 3-7 overall and 1-4 in Hockey East. They'll play Merrimack Saturday afternoon, October 30th at 4 p.m.