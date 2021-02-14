UMaine Women’s Hockey Sweeps Merrimack Wins 6-1 Sunday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team swept Merrimack, winning Sunday, February 14th 6-1.

Maine led 3-1 at the end of the 1st period. Celine Tedenby put Maine out in front 1-0 with 4:58 elapsed. Merrimack tied it up less than 3 minutes later when Courtney Maud scored with 7:23 elapsed. Ali Beltz put Maine up for good with just 27 seconds left in the 1st period 2-1.

In the 2nd period Maine scored 4 times. Elise Murphy scored with 1:12 elapsed and then Ida Kuoppala scored back to back goals a minute apart with 6:30 and 7:30 gone. Rachel Enzler scored Maine's final goal with 1:07 left in the period.

The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play with 5 shots, while Merrimack was 0-5 with 9 shots.

Loryn Peter picked up the win for Maine, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

Emma Gorski stopped 11-16 shots before being replaced by Aries Mustoe who stopped 12-13 shots.

UMaine is now 7-7 on the season.