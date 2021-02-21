UMaine Women’s Hockey Ties Holy Cross Wins in Shootout

The University of Maine Women's Hockey Team battled Holy Cross to a 1-1 tie before winning in a shootout on Saturday!

The score was knotted 1-1 in the 1st Period with Olivia King scoring her 1st career goal

And honestly is there a better Women's Hockey netminder than Loryn Porter? She made 27 saves including 11 in the 3rd Period and 2 overtime Periods, including 3 of Holy Cross' 4 shootout shots!

And Elise Morphy sent the UMaine Hockey team to the locker room with the 2 points!