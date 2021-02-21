UMaine Women’s Soccer Team Falls to Merrimack 2-0

The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team fell to Merrimack College 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, February 21st in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack took a 1-0 lead 14:45 in the 1st Half on a goal by Rebecca Harty.

The score remained 1-0 until 6:31 elapsed in the 2nd Half (51:31) on a goal by Abigail Cieri.

Tobey Alison was in goal for Maine, and had 3 saves while Megan Langlois was in goal for Merrimack and had 7 saves.

UMaine is back in action Saturday, February 27th when they will face the University at Albany Great Danes at 3 p.m.