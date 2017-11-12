UMass Beats UMaine At Fenway 44-31[VIDEO]

Fenway Park was not so friendly to the UMaine football team. The Black Bears lost their Gridiron Series game to FBS UMass 44-31.

UMaine drops to 4-5. The Minutemen improve to 3-7.

Josh Mark gained 110 yards and scored two touchdowns for Maine.

QB Chris Ferguson was 16-for-41, 232 yards, no TDs and two interceptions.

UMass quarterback Andrew Ford threw for 355 yards and four TDs for the Minutemen. Three of the TD strkes were to Andy Isabella.

The Black Bears play their season finale next Saturday at Alfond Stadium vs Stony Brook.