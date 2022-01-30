Updated Class AA-A-B-C-D Northern Maine Heal Points Sunday January 30

Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Thursday, February 10th. Still a lot of time for teams to move up and down the Heal Point Standings.

Here are the Updated Class AA, A, B , C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Sunday, January 30th.

AA Girls

  • 1. Cheverus 12-1
  • 2. Oxford Hills 11-1
  • 3. Bangor 8-4
  • 4. Windham 9-5
  • 5. Hampden Academy 9-3
  • 6. Lewiston 7-7
  • 7. Deering 3-11
  • 8. Edward Little 2-11
  • 9. Portland 1-13

AA Boys

  • 1. Edward Little 11-2
  • 2. Oxford Hills 10-3
  • 3. Portland 9-5
  • 4. Lewiston 10-4
  • 5. Deering 5-7
  • 6. Bangor 5-7
  • 7. Cheverus 6-6
  • 8. Windham 2-10
  • 9. Hampden Academy 2-10

A Girls

  • 1. Skowhegan 14-0
  • 2. Gardiner 10-1
  • 3.Lawrence 12-2
  • 4. Cony 10-3
  • 5. Erskine Academy 5-8
  • 6. Mount Blue 3-10
  • 7. Brewer 4-10
  • 8. Messalonskee 3-9
  • 9. Nokomis 1-14
  • 10. Camden Hills 0-12

A Boys

  • 1. Nokomis 14-1
  • 2. Brewer 13-1
  • 3. Skowhegan 11-3
  • 4.. Cony 9-5
  • 5. Mount Blue 6-6
  • 6. Camden Hills 5-6
  • 7. Lawrence 5-9
  • 8. Gardiner 5-7
  • 9. Messalonskee 1-11
  • 10. Erskine Academy 0-15

B Girls

  • 1. Old Town 13-1
  • 2. Hermon 11-2
  • 3. MDI 11-4
  • 4. Foxcroft Academy 6-4
  • 5. Ellsworth 9-5
  • 6. Waterville 8-2
  • 7. Presque Isle 9-6
  • 8. Caribou 5-7
  • 9. Washington Academy 7-6
  • 10. Houlton 4-4
  • 11. Mt. View 5-7 and MCI 5-7
  • 13. Belfast 2-9
  • 14. Orono 3-9
  • 15 Winslow 3-11
  • 16. Bucksport 2-10
  • 17. John Bapst 1-10

B Boys

  • 1. Ellsworth 14-0
  • 2. Foxcroft Academy 9-4
  • 3. Old Town 11-3
  • 4. Orono 11-3
  • 5. Winslow 10-3
  • 6. Presque Isle 8-6
  • 7. Mount View 8-5
  • 8. Hermon 8-6
  • 9. John Bapst 7-5
  • 10. Houlton 3-5
  • 11. Washington Academy 4-9
  • 12. MDI 3-11
  • 13. Caribou 3-9
  • 14. Bucksport 2-9
  • 15. MCI 3-11
  • 16. Belfast 3-10
  • 17. Waterville 1-13

C Girls

  • 1. Stearn 7-2
  • 2. Penobscot Valley 11-1
  • 3. Calais 11-2
  • 4. Central 11-3
  • 5. Hodgdon 11-2
  • 6. Ft. Kent 5-6
  • 7. Dexter 6-4
  • 8. Central Aroostook 9-4
  • 9. Narraguagus 6-7
  • 10. Sumner 7-5
  • 11. Mattanawcook Academy 4-8
  • 12. Fort Fairfield 5-6
  • 13. Piscataquis 5-6
  • 14. Woodland 4-7
  • 15. Lee Academy 2-8
  • 16. Penquis 2-10
  • 17. GSA 1-10
  • 18. Madawaska 2-10
  • 19. Searsport 2-10

C Boys

  • 1. Fort Kent 12-1
  • 2. Woodland 12-1
  • 3. Lee Academy 6-2
  • 4. Dexter 10-3
  • 5. GSA 11-1
  • 6. Fort Fairfield 7-4
  • 7. Stearns 7-5
  • 8. Hodgdon 8-5
  • 9. Penobscot Valley 5-6
  • 10. Central 7-6
  • 11. Penquis 5-6
  • 12. Madawaska 7-6
  • 13. Narraguagus 6-7
  • 14. Calais 5-8
  • 15. Searsport 4-9
  • 16. Central Aroostook 6-7
  • 17. Mattanawcook Academy 2-11
  • 18. Sumner 3-9
  • 19. Piscataquis 2-9

D Girls

  • 1. Southern Aroostook 15-0
  • 2. Wisdom 9-1
  • 3. Deer Isle Stonington 12-0
  • 4. Machias 9-3
  • 5. Schenck 10-3
  • 6. East Grand 9-4
  • 7. Katahdin 8-5
  • 8. Ashland 6-8
  • 9. Jonesport Beals 3-9
  • 10. Shead 4-10
  • 11. Van Buren 1-9
  • 12. Washburn 1-11
  • 13. Easton 0-11
  • 13. Bangor Christian 0-14

D Boys

  •  1. Machias 11-0
  • 2.  Southern Aroostook 11-1
  • 3. Van Buren 8-3
  • 4. Wisdom 7-4
  • 5. Schenck 7-6
  • 6. Bangor Christian 8-5
  • 7. Jonesport Beals 5-7
  • 8. Katahdin 7-7
  • 9. Easton 5-7
  • 10. Deer Isle Stonighton 1-10
  • 11. Shead 3-10
  • 12. Washburn 2-11
  • 12. Ashland 1-13
  • 14. East Grand 0-13
