Updated Class AA-A-B-C-D Northern Maine Heal Points Sunday January 30

There is just a week and a half left in the regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Thursday, February 10th. Still a lot of time for teams to move up and down the Heal Point Standings.

Here are the Updated Class AA, A, B , C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Sunday, January 30th.

AA Girls

1. Cheverus 12-1

2. Oxford Hills 11-1

3. Bangor 8-4

4. Windham 9-5

5. Hampden Academy 9-3

6. Lewiston 7-7

7. Deering 3-11

8. Edward Little 2-11

9. Portland 1-13

AA Boys

1. Edward Little 11-2

2. Oxford Hills 10-3

3. Portland 9-5

4. Lewiston 10-4

5. Deering 5-7

6. Bangor 5-7

7. Cheverus 6-6

8. Windham 2-10

9. Hampden Academy 2-10

A Girls

1. Skowhegan 14-0

2. Gardiner 10-1

3.Lawrence 12-2

4. Cony 10-3

5. Erskine Academy 5-8

6. Mount Blue 3-10

7. Brewer 4-10

8. Messalonskee 3-9

9. Nokomis 1-14

10. Camden Hills 0-12

A Boys

1. Nokomis 14-1

2. Brewer 13-1

3. Skowhegan 11-3

4.. Cony 9-5

5. Mount Blue 6-6

6. Camden Hills 5-6

7. Lawrence 5-9

8. Gardiner 5-7

9. Messalonskee 1-11

10. Erskine Academy 0-15

B Girls

1. Old Town 13-1

2. Hermon 11-2

3. MDI 11-4

4. Foxcroft Academy 6-4

5. Ellsworth 9-5

6. Waterville 8-2

7. Presque Isle 9-6

8. Caribou 5-7

9. Washington Academy 7-6

10. Houlton 4-4

11. Mt. View 5-7 and MCI 5-7

13. Belfast 2-9

14. Orono 3-9

15 Winslow 3-11

16. Bucksport 2-10

17. John Bapst 1-10

B Boys

1. Ellsworth 14-0

2. Foxcroft Academy 9-4

3. Old Town 11-3

4. Orono 11-3

5. Winslow 10-3

6. Presque Isle 8-6

7. Mount View 8-5

8. Hermon 8-6

9. John Bapst 7-5

10. Houlton 3-5

11. Washington Academy 4-9

12. MDI 3-11

13. Caribou 3-9

14. Bucksport 2-9

15. MCI 3-11

16. Belfast 3-10

17. Waterville 1-13

C Girls

1. Stearn 7-2

2. Penobscot Valley 11-1

3. Calais 11-2

4. Central 11-3

5. Hodgdon 11-2

6. Ft. Kent 5-6

7. Dexter 6-4

8. Central Aroostook 9-4

9. Narraguagus 6-7

10. Sumner 7-5

11. Mattanawcook Academy 4-8

12. Fort Fairfield 5-6

13. Piscataquis 5-6

14. Woodland 4-7

15. Lee Academy 2-8

16. Penquis 2-10

17. GSA 1-10

18. Madawaska 2-10

19. Searsport 2-10

C Boys

1. Fort Kent 12-1

2. Woodland 12-1

3. Lee Academy 6-2

4. Dexter 10-3

5. GSA 11-1

6. Fort Fairfield 7-4

7. Stearns 7-5

8. Hodgdon 8-5

9. Penobscot Valley 5-6

10. Central 7-6

11. Penquis 5-6

12. Madawaska 7-6

13. Narraguagus 6-7

14. Calais 5-8

15. Searsport 4-9

16. Central Aroostook 6-7

17. Mattanawcook Academy 2-11

18. Sumner 3-9

19. Piscataquis 2-9

D Girls

1. Southern Aroostook 15-0

2. Wisdom 9-1

3. Deer Isle Stonington 12-0

4. Machias 9-3

5. Schenck 10-3

6. East Grand 9-4

7. Katahdin 8-5

8. Ashland 6-8

9. Jonesport Beals 3-9

10. Shead 4-10

11. Van Buren 1-9

12. Washburn 1-11

13. Easton 0-11

13. Bangor Christian 0-14

D Boys