Updated Class AA-A-B-C-D Northern Maine Heal Points Sunday January 30
There is just a week and a half left in the regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Thursday, February 10th. Still a lot of time for teams to move up and down the Heal Point Standings.
Here are the Updated Class AA, A, B , C and D Northern Maine Heal Points as of Sunday, January 30th.
AA Girls
- 1. Cheverus 12-1
- 2. Oxford Hills 11-1
- 3. Bangor 8-4
- 4. Windham 9-5
- 5. Hampden Academy 9-3
- 6. Lewiston 7-7
- 7. Deering 3-11
- 8. Edward Little 2-11
- 9. Portland 1-13
AA Boys
- 1. Edward Little 11-2
- 2. Oxford Hills 10-3
- 3. Portland 9-5
- 4. Lewiston 10-4
- 5. Deering 5-7
- 6. Bangor 5-7
- 7. Cheverus 6-6
- 8. Windham 2-10
- 9. Hampden Academy 2-10
A Girls
- 1. Skowhegan 14-0
- 2. Gardiner 10-1
- 3.Lawrence 12-2
- 4. Cony 10-3
- 5. Erskine Academy 5-8
- 6. Mount Blue 3-10
- 7. Brewer 4-10
- 8. Messalonskee 3-9
- 9. Nokomis 1-14
- 10. Camden Hills 0-12
A Boys
- 1. Nokomis 14-1
- 2. Brewer 13-1
- 3. Skowhegan 11-3
- 4.. Cony 9-5
- 5. Mount Blue 6-6
- 6. Camden Hills 5-6
- 7. Lawrence 5-9
- 8. Gardiner 5-7
- 9. Messalonskee 1-11
- 10. Erskine Academy 0-15
B Girls
- 1. Old Town 13-1
- 2. Hermon 11-2
- 3. MDI 11-4
- 4. Foxcroft Academy 6-4
- 5. Ellsworth 9-5
- 6. Waterville 8-2
- 7. Presque Isle 9-6
- 8. Caribou 5-7
- 9. Washington Academy 7-6
- 10. Houlton 4-4
- 11. Mt. View 5-7 and MCI 5-7
- 13. Belfast 2-9
- 14. Orono 3-9
- 15 Winslow 3-11
- 16. Bucksport 2-10
- 17. John Bapst 1-10
B Boys
- 1. Ellsworth 14-0
- 2. Foxcroft Academy 9-4
- 3. Old Town 11-3
- 4. Orono 11-3
- 5. Winslow 10-3
- 6. Presque Isle 8-6
- 7. Mount View 8-5
- 8. Hermon 8-6
- 9. John Bapst 7-5
- 10. Houlton 3-5
- 11. Washington Academy 4-9
- 12. MDI 3-11
- 13. Caribou 3-9
- 14. Bucksport 2-9
- 15. MCI 3-11
- 16. Belfast 3-10
- 17. Waterville 1-13
C Girls
- 1. Stearn 7-2
- 2. Penobscot Valley 11-1
- 3. Calais 11-2
- 4. Central 11-3
- 5. Hodgdon 11-2
- 6. Ft. Kent 5-6
- 7. Dexter 6-4
- 8. Central Aroostook 9-4
- 9. Narraguagus 6-7
- 10. Sumner 7-5
- 11. Mattanawcook Academy 4-8
- 12. Fort Fairfield 5-6
- 13. Piscataquis 5-6
- 14. Woodland 4-7
- 15. Lee Academy 2-8
- 16. Penquis 2-10
- 17. GSA 1-10
- 18. Madawaska 2-10
- 19. Searsport 2-10
C Boys
- 1. Fort Kent 12-1
- 2. Woodland 12-1
- 3. Lee Academy 6-2
- 4. Dexter 10-3
- 5. GSA 11-1
- 6. Fort Fairfield 7-4
- 7. Stearns 7-5
- 8. Hodgdon 8-5
- 9. Penobscot Valley 5-6
- 10. Central 7-6
- 11. Penquis 5-6
- 12. Madawaska 7-6
- 13. Narraguagus 6-7
- 14. Calais 5-8
- 15. Searsport 4-9
- 16. Central Aroostook 6-7
- 17. Mattanawcook Academy 2-11
- 18. Sumner 3-9
- 19. Piscataquis 2-9
D Girls
- 1. Southern Aroostook 15-0
- 2. Wisdom 9-1
- 3. Deer Isle Stonington 12-0
- 4. Machias 9-3
- 5. Schenck 10-3
- 6. East Grand 9-4
- 7. Katahdin 8-5
- 8. Ashland 6-8
- 9. Jonesport Beals 3-9
- 10. Shead 4-10
- 11. Van Buren 1-9
- 12. Washburn 1-11
- 13. Easton 0-11
- 13. Bangor Christian 0-14
D Boys
- 1. Machias 11-0
- 2. Southern Aroostook 11-1
- 3. Van Buren 8-3
- 4. Wisdom 7-4
- 5. Schenck 7-6
- 6. Bangor Christian 8-5
- 7. Jonesport Beals 5-7
- 8. Katahdin 7-7
- 9. Easton 5-7
- 10. Deer Isle Stonighton 1-10
- 11. Shead 3-10
- 12. Washburn 2-11
- 12. Ashland 1-13
- 14. East Grand 0-13