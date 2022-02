Updated Class B Northern Maine Heal Point Standings January 29

We are 3 weeks until the start of the Class B North 2022 High School Basketball Tournament at the Cross Insurance Center. Here are Friday night, January 28th's results and the latest Class B North Heal Point standings as of Saturday morning, January 29

Class B North Girls Results from Friday, January 28

Ellsworth 38 Presque Isle 32

MDI 45 Caribou 32

Old Town 74 Foxcroft Academy 40

Washington Academy 47 Bucksport 35

Waterville 70 Winslow 36

Class B Northern Maine Girls Heal Points as of Saturday, January 29

1. Old Town 13-1

2. Hermon 11-2

3. MDI 11-4

4. Foxcroft Academy 6-4

5. Ellsworth 9-5

6. Waterville 8-2

7. Presque Isle 9-6

8. Caribou 5-7

9. Washington Academy 7-6

10. Houlton 4-4

11. Mt. View 5-7 and MCI 5-7

13. Belfast 2-9

14. Orono 3-9

15 Winslow 3-11

16. Bucksport 2-10

17. John Bapst 1-10

Class B North Boys Results from Friday, January 28

Ellsworth 68 Presque Isle 48

MDI 61 Caribou 38

Messalonskee 75 MCI 55

Old Town 57 Foxcroft Academy 41

Winslow 65 Waterville 46

Class B Northern Maine Boys Heal Points as of Saturday, January 29