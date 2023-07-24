Varitek vs. A-Rod 19 Years Ago Today July 24, 2004 [VIDEO]

I wonder if A-Rod mentioned this in last night's Red Sox-Met's broadcast on ESPN. Somehow I don't think he did!

19years ago today, July 24, 2004. It seems like a lifetime ago.

It was the day that Bronson Arroyo plunked Alex Rodriguez on the elbow, and Jason Varitek, the Captain of the Red Sox, stuck up for his pitcher and fought A-Rod.

