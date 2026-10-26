Class A-D Maine State Volleyball Division Championships October 27-28
The Maine State Volleyball Division Championships will take place October 27-28 at neutral sites. Here are the dates, times and locations for the Class A, Class B Class C and Class D Divisional Championships.
There will be admission charges at each site. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and adults. Tickets must be purchased via credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted at the venues.
Class D Brewer High School - October 27
- 4 p.m. #1 GSA vs. #4 NYA/Freeport
- 6:30 p.m. #2 Narraguagus vs. #3 Woodland
To purchase Class D tickets click HERE
Class A Sanford High School - October 28
- 4 p.m. #1 Cheverus/Waynflete vs. #4 Scarborough
- 6:30 p.m. #2 Gorham vs. #3 Thornton Academy
To purchase Class A tickets click HERE
Class B - Lewiston High School - October 28
- 4 p.m. #2 Washington Academy vs. #3 York
- 6:30 p.m. #1 Greely vs. #4 Messalonskee
To purchase Class B tickets click HERE
Class C - Cony High School - October 28
- 4 p.m. #4 MDI vs. #7 Wells
- 6:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner vs. #4 Ellsworth
To purchase Class C tickets click HERE
Best of luck to all the teams and thanks for a great season!