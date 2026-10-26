The Maine State Volleyball Division Championships will take place October 27-28 at neutral sites. Here are the dates, times and locations for the Class A, Class B Class C and Class D Divisional Championships.

There will be admission charges at each site. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for students and adults. Tickets must be purchased via credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted at the venues.

Class D Brewer High School - October 27

4 p.m. #1 GSA vs. #4 NYA/Freeport

6:30 p.m. #2 Narraguagus vs. #3 Woodland

To purchase Class D tickets click HERE

Class A Sanford High School - October 28

4 p.m. #1 Cheverus/Waynflete vs. #4 Scarborough

6:30 p.m. #2 Gorham vs. #3 Thornton Academy

To purchase Class A tickets click HERE

Class B - Lewiston High School - October 28

4 p.m. #2 Washington Academy vs. #3 York

6:30 p.m. #1 Greely vs. #4 Messalonskee

To purchase Class B tickets click HERE

Class C - Cony High School - October 28

4 p.m. #4 MDI vs. #7 Wells

6:30 p.m. #1 Gardiner vs. #4 Ellsworth

To purchase Class C tickets click HERE

Best of luck to all the teams and thanks for a great season!