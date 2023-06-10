Vose’s Walk-Off Single Plates 2 as #1 Old Town Beats #4 Lawrence 3-2

Preston Vose's single in the bottom of the 7th inning scored 2 runs, and the Old Town Coyotes beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 3-2 in a Class B North semifinal on Saturday, June 10th.

Jordan Craft pitched a complete game for the Coyotes. He went 7.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Brendan Mahaney and Alex McCannell each had a double for Old Town. Gabe Gifford and Jackson Lizzotte each had a single with Vose delivering the 2-run single for the walk-off win.

Hunter Lee was the tough-luck loser. He went 6.1 innings allowing 5 hits and the 3 runs, although just 1 run was earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Cameron Dostie had 2 singles for the Bulldogs. Benjamin Ryder had a double and run batted in. Gavin Lunt and Garrett Murphy each singled.

Lawrence's season comes to an end with a 13-5 record.

Old Town, now 15-3, will play Ellsworth for the Class B North Regional Final.