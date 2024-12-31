Voters Punish Black Bears Dropping Them from 4th to 7th in USCHO Poll

Voters in the December 30th US College Hockey Online Poll punished the Maine Black Bears after their 4-2 loss to Bentley on Sunday, dropping them from 4th to 7th.

December 30th Poll

Michigan State 14-2-1 990 points 1st place last week 41 1st Place Votes Boston College 12-3-1 943 points 2nd place last week 8 1st Place Votes Minnesota 15-3-2 908 points 3rd place last week Western Michigan 11-3-1 799 points 6th place last week Providence 14-3-2 771 points 7th place last week Denver 14-4-0 768 points 5th place last week 1 1st Place Vote Maine 12-3-2 725 points 4th place last week Colorado College 10-5-1 591 points 8th place last week Michigan 11-6-1 559 points 9th place week UMass Lowell 10-4-2 512 points 10th place last week St. Cloud State 11-7-0 479 points 12th place last week Minnesota State 14-4-2 440 points 11th place last week Ohio State 13-4-1 390 points 14th place last week North Dakota 11-7-1 315 points 15th place last week Boston University 9-7-1 290 points 13th place last week Cornell 5-3-3 250 points 16th place last week Dartmouth 7-4-2 176 points 17th place last week Quinnipiac 9-6-1 166 points 18th place last week Arizona State 8-7-1 131 points 19th place last week Clarkson 11-5-2 97 points 20th place last week

Maine will host #6 Denver on Friday January 3rd at 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on the call-of-the-game. The pregame on Friday will begin at 5:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

