Unless something changes, for now the New England Patriots are going with backup Tommy DeVito as their quarterback with Drake Maye sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“Tommy’s our starter,” Vrabel said Monday as his team returned from its bye week. “We’re excited about that.”

Vrabel made the comment after being asked specifically if the Patriots had specifically considered trying to acquire Daniel Jones off waivers after he was released last week by the Indianapolis Colts. He underscored that it will also be a great opportunity for rookie Behren Morton, who is currently on the practice squad.

But Vrabel also acknowledged that the situation is fluid.

“We’ll look at everything. But again, I don’t think that that’s something that’s going to happen here in the next few days,” he said.

DeVito entered the game after Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany on Nov. 15.

Maye doesn’t need surgery, but he still could miss the rest of the regular season.

Whether his absence will require a stint on injured reserve is also still to be determined. New England (5-5) visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I think right now, he’s not on the reserve list, he’s not on injured reserve. He’s on the active roster, so that’s where it is today,” Vrabel said. “I think that those things are obviously fluid. But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don’t know when that will be; I’m not sure. But also, try to manage the roster and do what we need to do to try to win each week.”

The runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award last season, Maye has thrown for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65.6% completion rate and 97.0 passer rating. He has 230 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

DeVito completed 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison for New England after replacing Maye against Detroit.

The Patriots managed just 151 total yards on the day, a season low.

“Tommy’s improved," Vrabel said. "I know that going into the last game, I think that being thrown in there, he had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on and little things. I think that was probably the biggest thing is just saying, ‘Hey, getting back into game action, how do you work in the pocket?’ These are things that he got so much better at when he got here.”

He also expects that the chemistry DeVito developed with their wide receivers will benefit him as he transitions into the starting role.

“A lot of those guys that he’ll be out there throwing to are some of those guys that he worked with in training camp, so I think that there’s some carryover there,” Vrabel said.

A.J. Brown still out

The Patriots aren’t expected to have wide receiver A.J. Brown for several games because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the loss to Detroit.

Brown, who was acquired from Philadelphia for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, was expected to be New England’s No. 1 receiver. But he missed four games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 and two more games with a knee injury. Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards in four games.

Vrabel said Brown is handling the setbacks as best he can.

“I think that’s hard. I think that that’s also something that we’d all try to focus on is in adversity, how you rely, rebound and also make the best of it?” Vrabel said.

“Physically, it’s hard when you aren’t able to do that and say that — it’s, “How do you stay engaged? How are you a better teammate? How are you ready and prepared for when you do return?” All those things that you try to talk to players about. I think it’s easier said than done.”