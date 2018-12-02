WATCH: Red Sox Reading Fan Reactions To Opening Day Loss Is Extremely Amusing

It appears some Red Sox fans went a little overboard in their reaction to the team's 2018 opening day loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last March.

As part of a sneak peek of Major League Baseball's 2018 World Series documentary, the Red Sox released a video of several players reading some of those reactions, including this one: "Trade Chris Sale to a team that wants to win."

It's probably a good thing that the Red Sox didn't heed that advice, as Sale capped Boston's historic season by striking out Manny Machado to clinch the club's ninth World Series title.

Sale seemed to get a kick out of that comment, as he was one of the players featured in the video. Several others, including Xander Bogaerts, Brock Holt, Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez, can be seen in the clip reading reactions to the 6-4 loss at Tropicana Field.