Waterville Girls Beat John Bapst 46-25 [STATS]

The Waterville Girls Basketball Team defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 46-25 at the UMaine Bangor campus on Monday night, February 7th.

Waterville led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Panthers led 38-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Waterville was led by Keira Gilman and Korah Aldrich each of whom had 11 points. The Panthers were 8-11 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Avery Willett and Ella Minihan.

John Bapst was led by Kylie Dempsey. The Crusaders were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Dempsey and Lillian Higgins each had a 3-pointer.

Waterville is now 11-3 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Medomak Valley on Tuesday, February 8th and close out the regular season at home on Thursday, February 10th.

John Bapst is 1-15 and plays at Hermon on Tuesday, February 8th and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, February 9th against Ellsworth on the UMaine Bangor campus.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Waterville Girls 17 11 10 8 46 John Bapst Girls 5 4 0 16 25

Box Score

Waterville

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Keira Gilman 11 3 3 0 5 5 11 Abigail Williams 4 2 2 0 0 2 12 Avery Willett 3 1 0 1 0 0 13 Korah Aldrich 11 4 4 0 3 4 14 Ella Minihan 5 2 1 1 0 0 21 Gabriella Maines 4 2 2 0 0 0 22 Olivia Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Denelle Eldridge 2 1 1 0 0 0 30 Sadie Works 6 3 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 46 18 16 2 8 11

John Bapst