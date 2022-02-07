Waterville Girls Beat John Bapst 46-25 [STATS]

The Waterville Girls Basketball Team defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 46-25 at the UMaine Bangor campus on Monday night, February 7th.

Waterville led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Panthers led 38-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Waterville was led by Keira Gilman and Korah Aldrich each of whom had 11 points. The Panthers were 8-11 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Avery Willett and Ella Minihan.

John Bapst was led by Kylie Dempsey. The Crusaders were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Dempsey and Lillian Higgins each had a 3-pointer.

Waterville is now 11-3 with 2 games left in the regular season. They play at Medomak Valley on Tuesday, February 8th and close out the regular season at home on Thursday, February 10th.

John Bapst is 1-15 and plays at Hermon on Tuesday, February 8th and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, February 9th against Ellsworth on the UMaine Bangor campus.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Waterville Girls171110846
John Bapst Girls5401625

Box Score

Waterville

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Keira Gilman1133055
11Abigail Williams422002
12Avery Willett310100
13Korah Aldrich1144034
14Ella Minihan521100
21Gabriella Maines422000
22Olivia Hanley000000
25Denelle Eldridge211000
30Sadie Works633000
TOTALS4618162811

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins211000
5Kylie Dempsey732100
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee200022
12Lauren Hogan000000
14Lillian Higgins310100
20Jane Wu000000
22Kaylee Horr422001
23Claire Gaetani000000
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross311012
32Kendra Fournier411022
34Sophia Ward000000
40Brynn Schroder000000
TOTALS2597257
