Wednesday Morning Headlines and Highlights for November 11, 2020

From UMaine sports, to what is going on in the NFL, to the death of a Celtics legend, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff touch on all of the topics of the day.

The America East preseason poll and All-Conference teams were released for women’s basketball yesterday, and the UMaine Black Bears were well represented with 3 preseason All-Conference picks, and picked by coaches to win the league.

The Kicker on the UMaine football team, Kenny Doak, announced yesterday he is entering the transfer portal and looking to leave the Black Bears for an FBS program as a graduate transfer at the end of the semester with one year of eligibility left.

Cam Newton did his weekly radio appearance on WEEI yesterday and said he is still sore and can’t move his neck normally because of the hit he took in the second quarter by the Jets Ashtyn Davis.

COVID-19 is impacting a number of college football games around the country, three of them in the SEC, including the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alex Cora’s reintroduction as Red Sox Manager was done in a press conference yesterday, less than a year after he was fired by Boston for his role in a sign stealing scandal with the Houston Astros. He apologized for his role in what happened in Houston.

The NBA has a plan to return to play this season, but the NHL is still working on how they will get the 2020-21 season back on the ice, and it may include temporary realignment of the league.

The Boston Celtics Tommy Heinsohn died yesterday at the age of 86. He spent more than 60 years associated with the franchise as a player, coach and broadcaster. He is the only person in history to be part of all 17 NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics.