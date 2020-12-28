What To Watch For In Pats’ Final Two Games of 2020

For the first time since late-2000, the New England Patriots face the prospect of meaningless games at the end of the regular season without a trip to the playoffs on the other side.

New England's NFL record 11-year run as AFC East champs has come to an end as the Pats are on the cusp of suffering their first losing season since Belichick's first year in charge in 2000.

Mike Reiss of ESPN joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the challenges facing the Pats as they begin the off season earlier than normal and hope to return to contention in 2021 and beyond.