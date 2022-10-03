Which team has impressed more through 4 weeks – Pats or Lions?

The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions are two franchises that have shared quite little in recent years, other than both being NFL teams.

But after the first four weeks of the season, both teams sit at 1-3 ahead of their Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Lions have the number one offense in the NFL through the first month, scoring 35 points and averaging almost 437 yards per contest. However, they also possess the worst defense in the league, allowing 35.2 points and 445 yards per contest on average. (W1: 38-35 loss vs. PHI, W2: 36-27 win vs. WAS, W3: 28-24 loss @ MIN, W4: 48-45 loss vs. SEA).

The Pats' path to 1-3 has been a little different. The offense has not been firing on all cylinders and the team is now down to third string rookie QB Bailey Zappe until Mac Jones recovers from his high ankle sprain.

Coming into the year, this was certainly a game most Pats fans circled as an easy win, and it kicks off a set of seven "winnable" games for the Patriots from now through Week 12.

DraftKings has opened the Patriots as 2.5-point favorites for the Week 5 contest this Sunday at 1 p.m. but which team has impressed more through the first four weeks?