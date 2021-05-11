Who Is The Best Shortstop In Major League Baseball?

Jake Devereaux thinks the number 1 shortstop wears number 2 for the Boston Red Sox, and he lets us know his top 5 rankings and the surprise name that is missing.

We talk about what has made Xander Bogaerts so special this year and what his future looks like and how that compares to other shortstops around baseball.

And what might it take to ink Bogaerts to a long term deal?

We also look at the start of the season for the Red Sox and what is up next for Boston.

We cover a lot and Jake has the answers for us.

