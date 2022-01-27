Who Will Be Heading To SoFi For Super Bowl LVI? [Poll]

There's a slim chance that this weekend's Conference Championship games in the NFL come anywhere near the level of excitement we witnessed in last week's Divisional Round.

But, they're still the biggest games of the year to date, and no matter what team you're a fan of, the NFL never disappoints.

Can Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals beat the Chiefs for a second time this year?

Can Jimmy G and the Niners pick up a 7th-straight win against Sean McVay's bunch?

You can hear all the action on 92.9 The Ticket beginning with the AFC title game at 3 p.m.

What's the matchup you expect to see in Super Bowl 56 in just over two week's time?