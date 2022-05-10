Will Tom Brady Be A Good Broadcaster? [Poll]

What a weird offseason it's been for Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

First, he "retired" for 40 days only to return to Tampa Bay and pull off at least part of the coup that it appeared he was angling for, with Bruce Arians suddenly stepping down just weeks after TB12's change of heart.

Now, he's got his first post-football gig lined up. Fox Sports CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced this morning on an earnings call that Brady will join the company as their "lead NFL analyst" whenever he finally decides to hang 'em up.

According to reports, Brady's deal is expected to be worth $20-$25mil per season and also expected to be longer than the standard 5-year contract and will come in around $190mil-$200mil over the life of the contract.



Wherever the current bar resides in your mind, whether it's Tony Romo and his strange noises on CBS, Troy Aikman now in the Monday Night Football booth or Cris Collinsworth on NBC, Brady will obviously eclipse any of the three in name recognition and football credentials.

But when it comes to breaking down the game in an insightful, engaging and most importantly an entertaining manner, how do you think Brady will stack up against the new competition?