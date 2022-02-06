Windham Rallies to Tip Bangor Boys 42-38 [STATS]

The Windham Eagles rallied from 8 points down at the end of the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bangor Rams Boy's Basketball Team at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Saturday, February 5th.

Windham led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Windham 16-3 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 36-28 lead.

Bangor was led by Brayden Caron and Landon Clark each of whom finished with 9 points. Keegan Cyr had 8 points. The Rams were 9-11 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Brayden Caron had 3 3's and Keegan Cyr 2 3-pointers.

Windham was led by Nick Garrison with 13 points and Colby Mizner with 9 points. The Eagles were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Nick Garrison and Will Mannette had 2 3-pointers each and Colby Mizner, Matthew Fox, and Creighty Dickson each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-9 with 3 games left in the regular season. The Rams will be at Oxford Hills on Monday, February 7th, home against Edward Little on Tuesday, February 8th for Senior Recognition Night and then conclude the season at Brewer on Thursday, February 10th.

Windham is 3-13 and will play Oxford Hills on Tuesday, February 8th and then conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 10th at Cheverus

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Boys 16 9 3 14 42 Bangor Boys 2021-22 10 10 16 2 38

Box Score

Windham

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Beni Nirziza 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chase Wescott 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Sonny Elder 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Nick Garrison 13 5 3 2 1 5 12 Blake McPherson 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Colby Mizner 9 3 2 1 2 4 15 Erik Bowen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Matthew Fox 3 1 0 1 0 0 24 Will Mannette 6 2 0 2 0 0 30 Creighty Dickson 7 3 2 1 0 0 31 Ben Legere 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Josh Guite 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Jakob Emery 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Tom Kudlach 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 16 9 7 3 9

Bangor

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Colby Leavitt 4 1 1 0 2 2 1 Ben Caron 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Keegan Cyr 8 2 0 2 2 2 10 Wyatt Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Landon Clark 9 3 3 0 3 4 13 Max Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Ryan Howard 2 1 1 0 0 1 20 Luke Missbrenner 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Emerson 4 1 1 0 2 2 23 Brayden Caron 9 3 0 3 0 0 30 Kadin Thomas 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Scott Fahey 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Connor Boone 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jackson Varenkamp 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Jackson Vorenkamp 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Seth Mikalic 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 38 12 7 5 9 11