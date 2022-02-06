Windham Rallies to Tip Bangor Boys 42-38 [STATS]

The Windham Eagles rallied from 8 points down at the end of the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bangor Rams Boy's Basketball Team at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Saturday, February 5th.

Windham led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Windham 16-3 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 36-28 lead.

Bangor was led by Brayden Caron and Landon Clark each of whom finished with 9 points. Keegan Cyr had 8 points. The Rams were 9-11 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Brayden Caron had 3 3's and Keegan Cyr 2 3-pointers.

Windham was led by Nick Garrison with 13 points and Colby Mizner with 9 points. The Eagles were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Nick Garrison and Will Mannette had 2 3-pointers each and Colby Mizner, Matthew Fox, and Creighty Dickson each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-9 with 3 games left in the regular season. The Rams will be at Oxford Hills on Monday, February 7th, home against Edward Little on Tuesday, February 8th for Senior Recognition Night and then conclude the season at Brewer on Thursday, February 10th.

Windham is 3-13 and will play Oxford Hills on Tuesday, February 8th and then conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 10th at Cheverus

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Windham Boys16931442
Bangor Boys 2021-22101016238

Box Score

Windham

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Beni Nirziza000000
4Chase Wescott000000
10Sonny Elder000000
11Nick Garrison1353215
12Blake McPherson211000
14Colby Mizner932124
15Erik Bowen000000
22Matthew Fox310100
24Will Mannette620200
30Creighty Dickson732100
31Ben Legere000000
32Josh Guite211000
34Jakob Emery000000
35Tom Kudlach000000
TOTALS42169739

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Colby Leavitt411022
1Ben Caron211000
2Keegan Cyr820222
10Wyatt Stevens000000
11Landon Clark933034
13Max Clark000000
15Ryan Howard211001
20Luke Missbrenner000000
22Colton Emerson411022
23Brayden Caron930300
30Kadin Thomas000000
33Scott Fahey000000
44Connor Boone000000
44Jackson Varenkamp000000
50Jackson Vorenkamp000000
55Seth Mikalic000000
TOTALS381275911

