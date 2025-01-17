Witches and Broncos Skate to 3-3 Tie

Thanks to our special High School Hockey Correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the Brewer-Hampden Academy High School Hockey Game from January 16th.

On Thursday night, January 16th, the Hampden Academy Broncos hosted the Brewer Witches at Sawyer Arena in Bangor. After a hard-fought loss against the Broncos on New Year’s Day, the Witches were able to pick up some important Heal Points with a tie.

In a physical 1st Period, with 6:31 gone in the game, Boston Merrow’scored, his 20th point of the season with assists from Gunnar Weil and Zach Wilson.

The Broncos’ penalty kill was put to the test just seconds after opening the scoring, but was up to the task. With about 2 minutes remaining on a five-minute major, Merrow scored his second goal of the game. His shorthanded goal came with an assist from Weil with 4:46 left in the first period. Hampden Academy took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Brewer went on the man-advantage early in the period, and had almost a full minute of five-on-three power play time, but the Broncos defense wouldn’t allow many chances.

Later in the 2nd period, Hampden Academy had a chance on the power play, and took advantage of the extra man within seconds. Brody Miller scored for the second game in a row to give the Broncos a 3-0 lead. Lucas Dunn and Zach Wilson were credited with the assists with 4:06 to go in the second period. Hampden Academy held a commanding 3-goal lead heading into the second intermission.

The Witches found a lifeline early in the 3rd period, scoring on the power play after just 25 seconds. Alex Johnson scored assisted by Zach Lindquist and Ed Goff to get Brewer within two goals.

Less than a minute later, Brewer scored another power play goal to cut the lead to 1. Baylon Cram scored from Josh Hitchings and James Armenia. With just 62 seconds gone in the 3rd period, the Witches had cut the deficit to one goal.

With 8:34 to go in the period, Brewer completed the comeback, scoring a third goal in 6 minutes. Noah Cannon scored from Armenia and Cram, prompting Hampden to call a timeout.

In the final 3 minutes, the entirety of the play was controlled by the Broncos, who had a 5-on-4, 4-on-3, and 5-on-3 power play within the final minutes. Witches goaltender Calvin Grass was forced to make some excellent saves at the end of the game, and kept the score at 3-3, sending the game to an 8-minute overtime period.

Most of overtime was almost an exact mirror of the end of regulation. The Broncos played most of the period in their offensive zone, but Grass kept his team alive for through the end of overtime, and the game would end in a 3-3 tie.

The Broncos move to 6-2-1 on the season. They will head to Presque Isle to face the Wildcats on Saturday at 5 p.m.. Brewer is now 3-6-1, and will travel to Houlton on Monday to face the Blackhawks at 1 p.m. .