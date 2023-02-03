Witches Suffer 1st Loss – Brewer Boys Nipped by Skowhegan 49-48 [STATS]
The Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team suffered their 1st loss, as the Skowhegan River Hawks nipped Brewer 49-48 in Brewer on Friday, February 3rd.
Skowhegan led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer cut the lead to 8 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Skowhegan 14-11 as Skowhegan led 39-31.
Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 11 points. The Witches were 25-30 from the free throw line.
Skowhegan was led by Adam Fitzgerald with 12 points, on the strength of 4 3-pointers. Adam Savage had 10 points. Quintcey McCray had a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 8-14 from the free throw line.
Brewer is now 16-1 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. They play at Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.
Skowhegan is 10-6, with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Cony on Monday, February 6th at 6:30 p.m. and then conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at home against Gardiner at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Skowhegan Boys
|14
|14
|11
|10
|49
|Brewer Boys
|8
|9
|14
|17
|48
Box Score
Skowhegan
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brayden Saucier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Quintcey McCray
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Adam Fitzgerald
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Dominic Clifford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden McGintly
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ekayo Fairley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ayden Brusa
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan Donoghue
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Jack Donoghue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick McKenney
|6
|2
|-
|2
|3
|Kyle LePage
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Collin LePage
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Adam Savage
|10
|4
|-
|2
|4
|Jackson Hight
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|13
|5
|8
|14
Brewer
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Evan Nadeau
|5
|-
|-
|5
|6
|Braden Carr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlie Brydes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cayen Philbrick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Saunders
|19
|2
|3
|6
|7
|Aiden Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Fullerton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cole Harriman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryder Goodwin
|6
|3
|-
|-
|1
|Brock Flagg
|11
|1
|-
|9
|10
|Cameron Hughes
|7
|1
|-
|5
|6
|Jake Perry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Steven Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|7
|3
|25
|30