Witches Suffer 1st Loss – Brewer Boys Nipped by Skowhegan 49-48 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team suffered their 1st loss, as the Skowhegan River Hawks nipped Brewer 49-48 in Brewer on Friday, February 3rd.

Skowhegan led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer cut the lead to 8 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Skowhegan 14-11 as Skowhegan led 39-31.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 11 points. The Witches were 25-30 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan was led by Adam Fitzgerald with 12 points, on the strength of 4 3-pointers. Adam Savage had 10 points. Quintcey McCray had a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 16-1 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. They play at Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 10-6, with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Cony on Monday, February 6th at 6:30 p.m. and then conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at home against Gardiner at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Boys1414111049
Brewer Boys89141748

 

Box Score

Skowhegan

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brayden Saucier0---1
Quintcey McCray3-1--
Adam Fitzgerald12-4--
Dominic Clifford0----
Aiden McGintly0----
Ekayo Fairley0----
Ayden Brusa0----
Ryan Donoghue94-12
Jack Donoghue0----
Patrick McKenney62-23
Kyle LePage42---
Collin LePage51-34
Adam Savage104-24
Jackson Hight0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS49135814

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau5--56
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes0----
Cayen Philbrick0----
Brady Saunders192367
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton0----
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin63--1
Brock Flagg111-910
Cameron Hughes71-56
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook0----
Steven Young0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS48732530
