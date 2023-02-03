Witches Suffer 1st Loss – Brewer Boys Nipped by Skowhegan 49-48 [STATS]

The Brewer Witches Boys Basketball Team suffered their 1st loss, as the Skowhegan River Hawks nipped Brewer 49-48 in Brewer on Friday, February 3rd.

Skowhegan led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer cut the lead to 8 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Skowhegan 14-11 as Skowhegan led 39-31.

Brewer was led by Brady Saunders with 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 11 points. The Witches were 25-30 from the free throw line.

Skowhegan was led by Adam Fitzgerald with 12 points, on the strength of 4 3-pointers. Adam Savage had 10 points. Quintcey McCray had a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 16-1 with 1 game remaining in the regular season. They play at Bangor on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 10-6, with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Cony on Monday, February 6th at 6:30 p.m. and then conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at home against Gardiner at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Boys 14 14 11 10 49 Brewer Boys 8 9 14 17 48

Box Score

Skowhegan

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brayden Saucier 0 - - - 1 Quintcey McCray 3 - 1 - - Adam Fitzgerald 12 - 4 - - Dominic Clifford 0 - - - - Aiden McGintly 0 - - - - Ekayo Fairley 0 - - - - Ayden Brusa 0 - - - - Ryan Donoghue 9 4 - 1 2 Jack Donoghue 0 - - - - Patrick McKenney 6 2 - 2 3 Kyle LePage 4 2 - - - Collin LePage 5 1 - 3 4 Adam Savage 10 4 - 2 4 Jackson Hight 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 13 5 8 14

Brewer